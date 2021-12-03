This is the national capital, what message are we sending: SC on Delhi air pollution

Centre forms 5-member task force to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Dec 03: The Centre has formed a five-member task force to ensure that the Supreme Court directions regarding air pollution control in Delhi-NCR region is implemented.

The government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Friday and said that the five-member enforcement task force and flying squad has also been given preventive legislative powers.

"Enforcement Task Force of five members has been constituted by the Commission in exercise of its statutory power and 17 flying squads are constituted to act against violators," said Commission for Air Quality Management.

The Supreme Court on Thursday came down hard on the Delhi government over its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution, saying it was nothing but a popular slogan.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the Aam Aadmi Party government had made various assurances such as work from home, lockdown, and closure of schools and colleges in the previous hearings. However, despite these assurances, the children were are going to school while elders are working from home.

