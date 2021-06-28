Centre extends Attorney General K K Venugopal’s tenure by another year

Stolen or photocopied? What really happened to the Rafale documents

New Delhi, June 28: The Centre has extended the tenure of Attorney General K K Venugopal by one more year.

His tenure which was to come to an end this month has been now extended by another year until June 30 2022. Venugopal was appointed as AG for a three year term on July 1 2017. It may be recalled that the government had extended his term last year by another year.

Last year the notification issued while extending his term said that the President is pleased to re-appoint Shri K K Venugopal, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of one year we.f.July 1, 2020.

Venugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the Attorney General on June 30, 2017.

