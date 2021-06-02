Centre encouraging black marketing of COVID vaccines: Kerala govt tells HC

YouTube
    Kochi, June 02: The Kerala government on Wednesday claimed in the high court here that the Centre's vaccination policy was 'encouraging' black marketing.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In its submission before the bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Kauser Edappagath, hearing a case relating to COVID vaccine shortage in the state, the government attorney questioned the decision to fix different rates for procuring vaccines for both the central and state governments.

    He said the rates must be fixed based on the cost of production.

    Accusing the private vaccine makers of charging exorbitant prices for vaccines, the state government said the companies cannot be allowed to play in between the pandemic.

    Kerala Assembly condemns Centre's vaccine policy, passes resolution for free universal vaccinationKerala Assembly condemns Centre's vaccine policy, passes resolution for free universal vaccination

    It sought to know how private parties can be allowed to indulge in black marketing.

    'The central government is encouraging blackmarketing..

    why are different rates being fixed?' the government asked.

    The state also informed the court that it cannot purchase vaccines from companies at the same price shots are being purchased by the private hospitals.

    The monopoly of vaccination should not be given to the private hospitals, it said.

    Recording the submissions, the court adjourned the matter for next Tuesday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 14:50 [IST]
