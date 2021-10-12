YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre denies electricity shortage in Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 12: The central government on Tuesday said there was no power outage due to electricity shortage in the national capital.

    Centre denies electricity shortage in Delhi

    "The maximum demand of Delhi was 4536 MW (peak) and 96.2 MU (Energy) on 10 October, 2021. As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," the power ministry said in a statement.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    electricity new delhi Power Crisis in India

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X