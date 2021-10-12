How to Book Sabarimala Virtual Q Tickets Online 2021? Know Date, Price and Other Details

Centre denies electricity shortage in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 12: The central government on Tuesday said there was no power outage due to electricity shortage in the national capital.

"The maximum demand of Delhi was 4536 MW (peak) and 96.2 MU (Energy) on 10 October, 2021. As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," the power ministry said in a statement.