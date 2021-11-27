Centre decriminalises stubble burning by farmers, forms committee on MSP

Repeal: Farm laws were in interest of farmers, but PM had larger national interest in mind.

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Centre has accepted the farmers' demand of decriminalising stubble burning, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday.

"The bill to repeal the three farm laws will be tabled in the Parliament on the first day of the winter session (on November 29). With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled," Tomar told news agency ANI.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, & making MSP system more transparent & effective. This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations," Tomar said.

"Farmer organisations had demanded to decriminalise stubble burning by farmers. Government of India has accepted this demand as well," he added.

"As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state govts & they will take a decision. State govts will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy," Tomar further said.

"After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home," he added.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will hold a meeting to decide on the next course of action, including on legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, which is one its pending demands.

This meeting will come ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, which begins on November 29, and during which the farm laws will be repealed formally.

Farmer leaders have been maintaining that the protesters will stay put at border areas of Delhi until the Centre formally repeals these laws in Parliament and has indicated their stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.