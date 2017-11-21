Centre committed to hold Winter Session of Parliament : Ananth Kumar

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar on Tuesday said the Centre is committed to holding a winter Parliament session and in the next couple of days cabinet committee on parliamentary affairs will decide the dates of the session.

The Union Minister's reply comes a day after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that the Modi government has cast a dark shadow on democracy by sabotaging the Winter Session of Parliament on flimsy grounds.

Her allegation was based on the government's delaying of the winter session of parliament, which usually begins in November and runs four weeks.

"Modi government in arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India's Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging Winter Session on flimsy grounds," Sonia Gandhi said while addressing CWC meeting.

In reply to Sonia Gandhi's comment, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Parliament sessions were often rescheduled to ensure they did not overlap with elections and claimed the Congress had done so too in the past.

