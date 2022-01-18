Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid testing amid surge in cases

Failure to vaccinate everyone will give rise to new variants, says UN chief

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 18: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has urged all States,UTs "to immediately increase testing in a strategic manner keeping in view the trend of case positivity in specific areas in the respective regions."

"All those who are symptomatic must be tested. All at-risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases must also be tested," said Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary at Health Ministry.

Identification of new clusters and new hotspots of infection which can in turn facilities immediate action for containment such as setting up of containment zones, contact tracing, quarantining, isolation and follow up. This can enable the state and district administration to curb the spread of infection, she said.

"Ensuring reduction in mortality and morbidity. Progression of disease to a severe category can be averted by strategic testing of those who are at high risk and more vulnerable as well as in areas where the spread is likely to be higher," the secretary said.

"In order to ensure that an effective track of the spread of the pandemic is kept and also immediete citizen centric action is initiated, it is incumbent upon all states/UTs to enhance testing. I am sure you will pay attention to this aspect immedietly and increase the testing in a strategic manner keeping in view of the trend of case positivity in specific geographies within your states, UTs, she concluded.

With 2,38,018 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,76,18,271, which includes 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,761 with 310 fresh fatalities.