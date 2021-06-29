Even if there is 1 fatality: SC’s strong warning to AP on conduct of Class 12 exams

One nation, one ration card scheme for migrant workers should be implemented by July: SC

ICAI CA: In-person exam can take place, consider op-out option for COVID-19 affected students says SC

Central Vista Project: SC refuses to interfere with Delhi HC order

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 29: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court's order challenging the petitions seeking a direction to stop the construction work around India Gate in the Central Vista Project.

The Delhi high court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioners Anya Malhotra and historian Sohail Hashmi.

"Genuine PILs have done wonders, but questionable PILs have caused problems. PILs have their own sanctity," the top court said.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose said it is not inclined to interfere with the High Court order as the PIL petitioners had selectively chosen Central Vista Project and did not even do basic research about other public projects which were allowed during the lockdown in the national capital.

It said that findings of the Delhi HC on the PIL that it was "motivated" and filed with "ill-intent" and "lack of bona fides" is possible a view.

The main Cental Vista project envisages building a new Parliament House, a new residential complex to house offices and the prime minister and the vice president.

It will also have new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate various ministries.

The revamp, which was announced in September last year, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is targeted to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024.