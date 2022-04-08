Should you worry about new XE variant of Covid? Here's what top virologist says

Now, COVID booster shots available for all above 18+ group at private vaccination centres from Apr 10

Will new Omicron strain trigger fresh wave of pandemic: Here is what Russian expert say

Central rushes teams to Maha, Guj, Andhra, Kerala for random scrutiny of Covid death ex gratia claims

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: The Central Government has rushed central teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh for random scrutiny of 5% claims filed for COVID-19 ex-gratia compensation in these States.

This is in pursuance of Supreme Court's Order dated 24th March 2022 passed in the Miscellaneous Application No. 1805 of 2021 in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 539 of 2021.

The three member team to Maharashtra will be led by Dr. Sunil Gupta, Principal Consultant, NCDC. Dr. P Ravindran, Advisor, MoHFW, Calicut will lead the team to Kerala, while Dr. S Venkatesh, Principal Advisor, NCDC is heading the Gujarat team. The three-member team to Andhra Pradesh will be headed by Dr. S K Singh, Director, NCDC.

The deployed teams shall examine the on-field implementation of the ex-gratia being paid as per the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and guidelines issued by NDMA. They shall undertake random scrutiny of 5% claims applications filed for payment of ex-gratia assistance.

The teams shall also ascertain the process followed for payment of ex-gratia, examine the details of cases which were approved or rejected including documentation/verification undertaken for the same by the district authorities.

In the light of the order of Supreme Court dated 24th March 2022, it is emphasized that making of a false claim and/or submitting a false certificate to avail of the ex-gratia compensation is liable to be punished under Section 52 OF Disaster Management Act, 2005.

As directed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court's in its Order dated 24th March 2022, the State Governments shall assist these teams in carrying out the scrutiny of the claim applications and submit all the necessary particulars of the respective claims that have been attended/processed to the Teams, which shall carry out the scrutiny and submit the report to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The report shall be submitted before the Supreme Court.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 22:05 [IST]