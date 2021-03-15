Central government moves SC against Bombay High Court decision granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai, Mar 15: In a recent development, the central government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the October 2020 order of Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty in cases registered against her under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the NCB.

According to reports, the case is likely to be listed for hearing on March 18 before a Bench of Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Rhea Chakraborty and the four others, Showik Chakraborty, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are accused of having facilitated the procurement of drugs for consumption by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

They had filed bail applications before the Bombay High Court after their bail plea was rejected by a Special NDPS Court in Mumbai.

The High Court had granted bail to Chakraborty, Sawant and Miranda but rejected the bail pleas of Abdul Parihar and Showik Chakraborty. Rhea Chakraborty's bail application was allowed subject to furnishing a PR Bond of Rs. 1 lakh, among other conditions.

The High Court had directed Chakraborty to appear before the nearest police station every day for 10 days after she is released on bail. Rhea has also been restricted from leaving the country as a bail condition.