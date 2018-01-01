'Censor board members are leftists, pro-Congress', alleges documentary maker

The Director of the controversial documentary based on Emergency has alleged that Leftists and Congress members on Censor Board panel have rejected his movie without suggesting any modification. The documentary investigates the methodology, immediate effects and long-term medical effects of various torture methods.

Director Vijayakrishnan has said, " Censor Board has rejected my film wholly. they didn't suggest any modification, just rejected it. They said they'll forward the report to Mumbai headquarter for a revising committee."

BJP is accused of interfering in our field but my film talks about RSS & Jansangh's work to restore democracy, following this logic we would've got certificate but most members of Censor Board are leftists & of Congress: Director, 21 Month of Hell, documentary based on Emergency pic.twitter.com/IxwcBYgGjj — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018

"BJP is accused of interfering in our field but my film talks about RSS and Jansangh's work to restore democracy, following this logic we would've got a certificate but most members of Censor Board are leftists and of Congress," ANI quoted Vijayakrishnan as saying.

The documentary, '21 Months of Hell', with a runtime of 78 minutes explores the ingenious torture method administered by the Police for intimidating political prisoners at that time. With the real-life accounts of surviving victims of the torture, the documentary also features reenactments of the torture methods of the Emergency.

OneIndia News