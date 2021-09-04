WATCH: Dailylearn shares video sending out unique message on Teacher’s Day

YouTube
    Today we are celebrating the special occasion - Teachers' Day. It is a day to remember and show our gratitude towards the selfless souls. A teacher is someone, who holds our hand and guides us from darkness to light.

    Celebrate Teachers Day 2021 by thanking your rockstar teacher

    A rockstar teacher goes to any extent to provide the best learning experience to the students, so that they could be the change makers not just in their studies, but in their lives as well.

    All a teacher expects from a student is a small gratitude, or to hear Thanks from them. So, what are you waiting for? #SayThanksToYourTeachersToday, it's our turn to show our small token of gratitude for them.

    Dailylearn

    "Dailylearn" (https://www.dailylearn.in/) is a leading online learning platform for the students of Bharat, providing live classes for Maths, Science, English and Commerce.

    At present focused on Class 9 to 12 students and JEE & NEET aspirants, the courses consist of LIVE lectures, pre-recorded videos, concise study materials, tests and weekly doubt solving sessions.

    At INR 999/ month for all subjects, this is a perfect replacement to the offline tuition centers in smaller towns. In the current pandemic, its been widely considered by students as their Pocket Coaching Institute or Tuition Center for their learning needs.

    Celebrate Teachers Day 2021 by thanking your rockstar teacher

    Story based teaching

    Dailylearn makes learning interesting and engaging for students by incorporating activity based and story based teaching methodologies, which appeals to learners of all profiles.

    Teachers with an average experience of 15 years from leading institutions have been roped in to make learning a better experience. Dailylearn is trusted by over 2.5 lakh students and parents in India.

