CEA Arvind Subramanian gets 1-yr extension

Chief Economic Adviser to Government of India, Arvind Subramanian's tenure has been extended by one year. Subramanian's 3-year term was going to end on 16 October, next month.

The Finance Ministry tweeted the announcement. The ministry on Thursday dismissed reports about Subramanian's resignation.

FM @arunjaitley : CEA Dr. Arvind Subramanian will continue for one more year after completion of his 3 year tenure on 16th October, 2017. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 23, 2017

With the extension, his tenure became co-terminus with the current term of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government till 2019.

Subramanian succeeded Raghuram Rajan as Chief Economic Adviser in October 2014. The post of CEA was lying vacant for over a year before Subramanian took charge.

The CEA is usually the main go-to person for advice for the finance minister on macro-economic matters, and primary responsibilities, among others, include authoring the mid-year analysis and the Economic Survey.

(With agency inputs)