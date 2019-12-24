  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Here are your evening story
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CDS would be 4 star rank general, will head department of military affairs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union Cabinet has cleared the appointment of a new Chief of Defence Staff. The Cabinet has decided that the CDS would be a four star rank general.

    The CDS would be the single point advisor to the Government on matters relating to the military. The advise by the CDS would also be binding on the three service chiefs.

    CDS would be 4 star rank general, will head department of military affairs

    The Cabinet approved the report of the committee headed by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval on finalising responsibilities.

    New Chief of Defence Staff would be single point advisor on military matters

    Making the announcement, Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar said that the CDS will head the department of military affairs, which would be under the Defence Ministry. The Armed Forces will fall under the ambit of the department of military affairs. The Chief of Defence Staff will head the same and the department will have an appropriate mix of both civilians and military officers.

    The CDS would be a one point reference for the Prime Minister in all security related matters, especially those concerning the military. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address had said that in order to further better coordination between the forces, I want to announce that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff.

    This would ensure that the forces are more effective, Modi also said during his Independence Day speech.

    Why the post of Chief of Defence Staff is crucial for India

    The first time that the recommendation for this post was made was by the K Subrahmanyam Committee that was set up after the Kargil. Another committee headed by Naresh Chandra which was set up to suggest reforms in higher defence management had also suggested the importance of such a post. The committee, however, suggested that the post of a Chairman, Joint Chief of Staff be created. The CDS would focus on coordination between the three service chief, when it comes to procurements, budgeting, logistics and training. The Army, Navy and IAF chief will, however, continue to have operational command of their respective forces.

    More UNION CABINET News

    Read more about:

    union cabinet appointment chief of defence staff

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue