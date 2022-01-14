CDS Rawat chopper accident: No mechanical failure, clouds disoriented pilot; preliminary report

Wouldn't like to pre-empt any findings of Court of inquiry as it is a very fair process: IAF chief on chopper

New Delhi, Jan 14: The Tri-Services Court of Inquiry into the Mi-17 V5 accident has submitted its preliminary findings, Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The inquiry team analysed the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder besides questioning all available witnesses to determine the most probable cause of the accident.

The Court of Inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident. The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley. This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in a Controlled Flight into Terrain. Based on its findings, the Court of Inquiry has made certain recommendations which are being reviewed, the statement said.

On December 8 last year, Russian-made Mi-17 V5 ferrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

Those who died in the crash include General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Their names are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 19:55 [IST]