CDS chopper crash: What is CFIT that is pronounced as see-fit

IAF chopper crash: Rajnath Singh likely to be apprised of probe team's findings in next couple of days

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Tri-Services Court of Inquiry submitted its preliminary findings on the chopper crash that claimed the life of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other Air Force personnel.

The report said that the crash occurred due to the chopper's entry into the clouds due to unexpected change in weather conditions. The accident was a result of the entry into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley. This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot, resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain," an IAF statement read.

The Controlled Flight into Terrain refers to a situation when an aircraft unintentionally hits a terrain like a mountain, a waterbody or any other obstacle. Known as CFIT, it is pronounced as see-fit. It means that an airworthy aircraft under pilot control is unintentionally flown into the ground, a body of water, a mountain or an obstacles.

Further spatial disorientation in an aircraft can arise from flight situations or visual misinterpretation. This reference is made to a situation when a pilot is not able to correctly intercept aircraft altitude or airspeed in relation to the Earth or any other points of reference.

Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:22 [IST]