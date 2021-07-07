CCEA, Cabinet meetings scheduled for today cancelled

New Delhi, July 07: The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs and Cabinet meetings scheduled to be held today at 11 am and 11.05 am have been cancelled.

No official reason has been given on why the meetings have been cancelled. Meanwhile a Cabinet expansion is likely to take place today after 6 pm. Several new leaders are expected to be inducted into the Cabinet. On Tuesday, apart from a Governor's reshuffle, a new ministry, the Ministry of Cooperation was also set up. All these are clear indications that a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to take place today.

Who is likely to make the cut:

Jyotiraditya Scindia: He joined the BJP in 2020. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain before leaving for Delhi.

Anupriya Patel: She has held the position of Union Minister in the past. She is part of the Apna Dal an important ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Narayan Rane: He is joined The BJP in October last year. He was expelled from the Shiv Sena after switching to the Congress. He then floated the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha.

R C P Singh and Lallan Singh: Both are part of the JD(U) an ally of the BJP. They are expected to get berths as the JD(U) does not have a representation at the Centre.

Sarbananda Sonowal: The former Assam Chief Minister is expected to get a berth in the Union Cabinet.

Shantanu Thakur: He is from the Matua community and is expected to be named a minister. He is a lawmaker from West Bengal and had accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangaldesh.

Nisith Pramanik: He is from West Bengal and is expected to be named minister. He is from the Rajbanshi community. He was with the Trinamool Congress before joining The BJP in 2019.