CBSE UGC NET November 2017 answer key released: Check now

The CBSE UGC NET November 2017 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted at various centres across the country on Sunday.

The exam was held from morning 9.30 am to evening 4.30 pm for 84 subjects. It was a big day for the university/college teacher jobs and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) aspirants across the country. Next step in the UGC NET 2017 examination process is the release of answer keys and results. CBSE is expected to release the answer keys and OMR sheets of the exam in January next year.

CBSE conducted NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected NET Examination Cities spread across the country.

According to CBSE, the captured images of response sheets (OMR sheets) of the candidates appeared in UGC NET November, 2017 and answer keys of all the papers will be displayed on the website www.cbsenet.nic.in during first week of January, 2018 (the exact dates will be notified later in the newspapers).

