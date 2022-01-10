YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBSE Term 1 result 2021 expected soon

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The CBSE Term 1 2021 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    CBSE Term 1 result 2021 expected soon

    There is a likelihood that the board may announce the CBSE Term 1 10th and CBSE Term 1 12th result 2021 on the same date. Students must note that the board will not announce the term 1 result as pass or fail of essential repeat. The final result will be published after the term 2 exams.

    The board is also expected to release the date sheet for the term 2 board exams soon. These exams will take place between March and April 2022. The CBSE Term 1 exam 2021 had only multiple choice questions.

    The CBSE Term 2 exams will have both short and long answer questions. The CBSE Term 1 2021 result once declared will be available on cbseresults.nic.in.

    More RESULTS News  

    Read more about:

    results cbse

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X