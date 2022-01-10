CBSE Term 1 result 2021 expected soon

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: The CBSE Term 1 2021 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

There is a likelihood that the board may announce the CBSE Term 1 10th and CBSE Term 1 12th result 2021 on the same date. Students must note that the board will not announce the term 1 result as pass or fail of essential repeat. The final result will be published after the term 2 exams.

The board is also expected to release the date sheet for the term 2 board exams soon. These exams will take place between March and April 2022. The CBSE Term 1 exam 2021 had only multiple choice questions.

The CBSE Term 2 exams will have both short and long answer questions. The CBSE Term 1 2021 result once declared will be available on cbseresults.nic.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 9:54 [IST]