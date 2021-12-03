CBSE Term 1 exam result: Board to consider feedback on answer keys

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 03: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will consider the feedback of subjects on the answer keys while preparing the term 1 board exam results. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The schools have to share any observations about the question paper or answer keys with the board and the board will consider the feedback and observations while preparing the result.

    "It is to be noted that the observations or feedback received will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of results so that no student is put to any disadvantage," the board said.

    "Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys. However, the Board has a well settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them," the board also said.

    "As such, it has already been communicated to schools that if there is any observation about the question paper or answer keys, the same should sent to the Board after the examination," CBSE also said.

    Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 14:36 [IST]
    X