CBSE paper leak: Top developments

The Delhi Police's crime branch has begun investigating the alleged leak of Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics papers after registering two separate cases in the matter.

Reportedly on Wednesday, the police authorities have questioned 25 people, including the printers of the question papers, owners of coaching institutes, security guards and members of criminal gangs that were earlier involved in cloning question papers. Raids were conducted raids at 10 different places till late Wednesday night.

"We have received snapshots of the handwritten paper circulated through WhatsApp from the complainant. We are trying to ascertain the source of these messages. Since WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, we are facing a bit of difficulty in tracing the source," said an official privy to the probe, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

The officer said they have not questioned any official from any of the examination centres or from the CBSE. The questioning will happen once the source of messages is traced.

2.2 million Class 10, Class 12 students to take exams

Within 90 minutes of the end of CBSE's Class X Maths exam on Wednesday, the board declared that students will have to sit for a retest following reports of the question paper having been leaked.

The CBSE move means altogether 2.2 million students - more than 500,000 students in Class 12 economics and about 1.7 million in Class 10 maths - will have to reappear for the tests.

Tutor involved?

According to sources, two cases have been registered with the Crime Branch on the basis of complaints received from the CBSE. In the first case, the Board received a complaint through fax on March 23, alleging that a tutor at Rajinder Nagar was involved in the paper leak. Later, the CBSE approached the Crime Branch with another complaint on March 26 evening. A case was lodged under IPC sections 406, 420 and 120B.

Parents, students unhappy

Parents and students in unison dubbed the CBSE "incompetent" and flayed it for "playing with the future of the students" by re-conducting the maths and economics exams for Class 10 and Class 12. The CBSE will announce the new dates for the exams on its website cbse.nic.in later.

Enraged students questioned as to why they had to pay the price of the paper being leaked. The parents of the students alleged that the Board was playing with the future of the students and had shown how incompetent it was.

"We all are very affected by the news. Why could the CBSE not keep the question paper safe? It speaks a lot about its incompetency," Tishita Chopra, mother of a Class X student of Shiv Nadar School, told IANS.

"My daughter worked so hard for her exam and was very excited after the paper. But she is completely dejected now and asked me what's her fault in all this."

Chopra raised some pertinent questions on the functioning of the board when she said: "why did it not have any alternate paper" when it came to knowing of the leak well before the exam and "why did it not cancel the paper" in the first place, instead of re-conducting it now.

CBSE chief too got a copy of the leaked paper?

Meanwhile, recent developments claim that a copy of the leaked class X Maths paper that was scheduled for Wednesday was delivered to the office of the CBSE chairperson on Tuesday evening.

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said the leaks could be the handiwork of an organised gang and assured students that the ministry will take strict action against the guilty. He also promised to provide a more secure mechanism to carry out the exams.

It is learnt that the Prime Minister spoke to Javadekar, expressing concern over the leaks.

On March 26, reports of economics paper of Class XII getting leaked came to light on social media ahead of the exam. CBSE had denied any leaks and urged the students not to panic.

On March 15, the Delhi Government had said it had received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE accountancy paper being leaked.

OneIndia News

