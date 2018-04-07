CBSE paper leak: Three including a teacher arrested from Himachal Pradesh

Three persons, including a teacher and a clerk, were arrested from Himachal Pradesh on Saturday (April 7) in connection with the leak of Class 12 economics exam question paper. The third arrested individual is said to be a support staff. Reports say that the arrested trio was working at DAV school in Himachal.

CBSE's class 12th Economics exam and class 10th Maths exam were earlier cancelled after it emerged that the question papers were leaked.

On March 30, Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup had said that the CBSE re-exam for the Class 12 economics paper will be held on 25 April but a decision on the CBSE re-exam for the Class 10 maths paper would be taken later.

It was later decided that re-exam of class 10th Maths paper would not be held.

The Mathematics exam of class 10th and Economics exam of class 12th were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively.

Delhi's Karkardooma court on April 1 sent three men arrested in connection with the CBSE paper leak to police custody. Two teachers and a coaching centre owner were arrested by the Delhi police earlier in the day. It was learnt that the teachers clicked photos of paper at and passed it to coaching centre owner, who passed it to students.

The CBSE drew major flak after it emerged that it had received a mail containing contents of the mathematics paper. The police and CBSE later confirmed that an e-mail was sent to the CBSE chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten question papers at 1.29 am on March 28, the day Maths exam.

CBSE countered this by saying that by the time the contents of the mail were verified, the exam had already begun across the country.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day