CBSE paper leak: Official found ‘lax’ in supervising exam centre suspended

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday suspended an official, KS Rana, for lax supervision following the leak of Class 10 (Mathematics) and Class 12 (Economics) papers.

"On the direction of HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar to take swift action against culprits, the Board has suspended KS Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre (0859) with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been instituted," Secretary HRD Ministry Anil Swarup told ANI.

Earlier in the day three persons, including two teachers of a private school at Bawana in outer Delhi, were arrested by the Crime Branch.

The accused have been identified as Rishabh, 29 and Rohit, 26, both teachers at a private school in Bawana, and Tauqeer, 26, a tutor at a private coaching centre there, they said.

As per reports, Tauqeer used to circulate leaked question papers about an hour before their beginning among his tuition students who would further circulate them among their friends. He used to get the leaked papers on WhatsApp from Rishabh, who is a Physics teacher and Rohit, who is a Mathematics teacher, at the same school.

OneIndia News

