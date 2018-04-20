CBSE to give 2 extra marks for typo in Class 10 English paper

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide compensation of two marks to Class tenth students for a typing error in the English question paper. The paper that was conducted on March 12, teachers and students ever since then have been claiming that the paper had certain errors in the comprehension passage section.

Official confirmation of compensatory marks was awaited. The Board on March 19 had said that it was yet to decided on providing compensation to Class X students for an alleged error in the English question paper.

According to reports, the passage section of the paper where students were expected to find synonyms of 'endurance, obstruction and motivation' in paragraphs two, four and five, respectively had its answers in paras three and six.

The Class X and XII board examinations began on March 5 and concluded by April 13.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day