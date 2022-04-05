CBSE Dispute Redressal Mechanism Registration: Important points to note

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 05: The CBSE has extended the last date for online dispute redressal mechanism for the Term-1 exam. Ore details are available on the official website.

Earlier the last date to apply for Class 10 was March 26 2022 and for CBSE Class 12 March 31.

However some schools had missed the chance to register themselves for the term 1 exam disputes and urged the board to extend the dates. More details are available on cbse.nic.in.

Important points on CBSE Dispute Redressal Mechanism Registration:

If any student wishes to raise any dispute regarding the performance on term 1, he/she may inform their respective school in writing.

The request will be processed by the school. If the dispute will not be able to resolve at the level of the school, the outcome will be communicated by the school to the student concerned in writing.

If CBSE has to resolve the dispute, a report combining all the disputes received by the schools may be uploaded in one go on the school request submission for resolution in the link available on the official notice.

The schools have to upload the complete details of disputes on the above link if any school missed uploading their request.

Schools that have communicated to CBSE through email or visiting the headquarters or regional office are also requested to upload their dispute on the portal within the given date.

No request sent by the schools or any email id or any other platform will not be considered by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 16:45 [IST]