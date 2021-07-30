YouTube
    CBSE Class 12 result 2021: Girls better boys by 0.54% margin

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 30: Maintaining the previous trend, girls outshone boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.

      CBSE 12th result declared: How to check on official websites|Board Results | Oneindia News

      The results were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.

      "Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage this year is 99.37 percent. No merit list has been announced," a senior board official said.

      CBSE Class 12 result 2021: Website slow, list of alternate sites to downloadCBSE Class 12 result 2021: Website slow, list of alternate sites to download

      The result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5.

      A total of 70,004 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have cored above 90 per cent.

      As many as "6149 students have been placed in compartment," the official said.

      The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

      X