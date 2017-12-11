CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board exams marking scheme released

The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board exams marking scheme has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The sample papers and other study material is available on the official website of CBSE.

The date sheets for the class 10 and class 12 are expected to be out in the first week of January 2018. The students wanting to check the marking scheme may do so by logging on to cbse.nic.in.

Steps to check:

Go to cbse.nic.in

Click on the tab, 'Examinations'

Thereafter, students can click on to, 'Examination Related Materials'

Marking scheme for both class 10 and class 12 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout

