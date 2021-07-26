CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12 to be available on DigiLocker: How to create account

CBSE 2021 results for Class 12 likely by July 31

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 26: The CBSE 2021 results for Class 10, 12 will be made available soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

While there is no official confirmation on the date, reports have suggested that the results may be declared by July 31.

With immense pressure on teachers, the CBSE has said that the last date to finalise the results would be extended to July 25. "As of now, it has been observed that schools are finalizing their data with full capacity. However, as last date i.e. 22.07.2021 is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes and sending request to CBSE to rectify these," the CBSE said in a note last week.

In case any school is left to complete the moderation, the result of such schools will be declared separately. The board also said that it will conduct the exams for private category of candidates between August 16 and September 15 as per the policy framed by the Supreme Court.

"Moderating marks of Class-XI & XII will be a great responsibility, which has to be done in a manner to ensure justice and fairness to students," the board had said.

The CBSE results 2021 for Class 10, 12 will be available on DigiLocker this year and students would have access to documents such as the magkssheet, migration certificate, skill certificates. They can access the same by logging into their DigiLocker account https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 16:13 [IST]