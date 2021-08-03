CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 likely to be declared next week

CBSE Class 10th Results 2021: Board likely to declare results soon; here's how to check your roll number

CBSE 10th Result 2021 declared: 99.04 per cent students pass, girls outshine boys again

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced CBSE 10th Result 2021 at 12 pm on Tuesday.

CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon.#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/LJU1MUaB4Z — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

Students can access their results on https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker

CBSE 10th Result will be available on various platforms for students to check. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their CBSE 10th Result 2021 on Digilocker, via SMS, IVRS and on the UMANG app.

Of the total 21,467 students, 99.04% have passed CBSE Class 10 boards 2021, a jump of over 8 percentage points from last year when 91.46% of students had passed the exams. Out of the 21.5 lakh students, 26,841 enrolled in private mode for whom the result is not out. The results of 16,639 students are under process and will be declared later.

Region-wise, Trivandrum topped the list with the highest ever pass percentage of 99.99%, followed by Bengaluru at 99.96%.

Region Wise Pass Percentage of CBSE Class 10 Results 2021:

Thiruvananthapuram - 99.99%

Bengaluru - 99.96%

Chennai - 99.94%

Pune - 99.92%

Ajmer - 99.88%

Panchkula - 99.77%

Patna - 99.66%

Bhubaneswar - 99.62%

Bhopal - 99.47%

Chandigarh - 99.46%

Dehradun - 99.23%

Prayagrah - 99.19%

Noida - 98.78%

Delhi West - 98.74%

Delhi East - 97.80%

Guwahati - 90.54%

Earlier on Friday, when the board had declared 12th result 2021, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations (CBSE) asserted that the Board Results for class 10 students will be declared next week.

"We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told ANI on Class 12 result day.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 10th roll number

Visit CBSE's official website at https://www.cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on 'ROLL NO. FINDER-2021' option

On the homepage, click on 'ROLL NO. FINDER-2021' option You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to select one of the any two servers

After selecting the server, you will again be redirected to a new page where you will have to click on the 'CONTINUE' option.

Now select 'Class 10' option and after selecting, you are required to enter your name along with your father's and mother's names. You will also have to enter your DOB and then click on the 'SEARCH DATA' option.

Students can download their class 10 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the next page and then fill in the necessary details like roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click Submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen