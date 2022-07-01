CBSE 10th Result 2022: Checking likely to be completed by June 20; results expected by month end

CBSE 10th, 12th results declaring soon: Websites to check

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jul 01: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board exam results are expected to be released soon. As per the latest reports, CBSE is expected to release the Class 10 results by the first week of July.

Reportedly, the evaluation process for class 10 examinations are almost finished and the board will soon announce the dates of the result. An official confirmation by the board is awaited.

"The evaluation process for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022 has almost been completed, the result date will soon be finalised," the CBSE sources stated, as quoted by Careers360.

However, several reports claimed that there that the CBSE might consider holding back Class 10 result announcement and declaring Class 12 results if the board succeeds in completing Class 12 evaluation work on time. If so, CBSE class 10, 12 exams will be out by July 15, 2022.

The exams for CBSE class 10 results were conducted between April 26 and June 15. A total of 35 lakh students registered for the board exams, out of which 21 lakh appeared for the Class 10 exam.

Once declared, the results for Class 10 will be available on the official websites of CBSE--cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. Students are advised to visit the CBSE website for further updates.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 13:27 [IST]