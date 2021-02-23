CBI team leaves Abhishek Banerjee’s residence after questioning his wife

Praveen Sinha to look after CBI duties with immediate effect

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Feb 23: A CBI team has left the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee after examining his wife in connection with the coal pilferage scam.

Earlier West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee visited Banerjee's residence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation questionedd TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee today.

The agency had questioned the lawmakers sister-in-law Menaka Gambir for three hours on Monday in connection with the same case. "Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e. 23 February, 2021. You are requested to kindly inform me your schedule," Rujira had said in a letter to CBI.

The CBI had on Sunday asked her to join the probe.

A team of CBI officials had visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, a nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present.

She responded to the summons on Monday and asked the CBI to visit her residence between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday.