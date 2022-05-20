YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, daughter in graft case, searches multiple places

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 20: The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway , officials said on Friday.

    CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, daughter in graft case, searches multiple places

    The probe agency has started searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar, they said.

    Lalu, who was discharged on May 5 from AIIMS in Delhi, is currently in Delhi. He is staying at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

    The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said.

    Comments

    More LALU PRASAD YADAV News  

    Read more about:

    lalu prasad yadav cbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X