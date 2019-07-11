  • search
    CBI raids: Opposition MPs write to PM accusing govt of 'intimidation', 'coercion'

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 11: Accusing the government of "gross abuse of power" over the CBI raids at the residence of noted lawyer Indira Jaising and offices of Lawyers Collective, a group of opposition MPs on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "halt such act of coercion and intimidation".

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at Jaising''s residence and offices of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by Grover, a noted lawyer, who has been booked by the agency for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) in receiving foreign aid.

    The searches are taking place at the Nizamuddin residence and office of Jaising, the office of the NGO in Jangpura and an office in Mumbai from 5.00 am, officials said.

    FCRA violation: 'Being targeted for human rights work', says Indira Jaisingh on CBI raids

    "This, latest in a long line of coercion and intimidation of Ms Jaising and Mr Grover, is nothing short of a brute show of intimidation as well as gross abuse of power," the letter signed by Congress, TMC, SP, CPI and CPI(M) MPs said.

    It further said that the duo, well known for their "pioneering work" in the field of human rights, had fully cooperated with authorities.

    "Despite the show of cooperation, the raids that have taken place today are shocking. We strongly urge the government and authorities to halt such act of coercion and intimidation," it said.

