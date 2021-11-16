YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI raids at 76 locations in 14 states in online child abuse cases

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 16: The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting raids on Tuesday at around 76 locations across India in 14 States and union territories over online child abuse.

    CBI raids at 76 locations in 14 states in online child abuse cases

    The agency had registered 23 separate cases on November 14, against total 83 accused on the allegations related to Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation.

    "Investigation is still on and teams are deployed at all the 76 places," said a senior CBI officer.

    The raids are being carried out in Andhra Pradesh , Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

    More CBI News  

    Read more about:

    cbi

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X