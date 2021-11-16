CBI raids at 76 locations in 14 states in online child abuse cases

Delhi HC rejects CBI challenge for inspection of documents in INX Media case

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 16: The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting raids on Tuesday at around 76 locations across India in 14 States and union territories over online child abuse.

The agency had registered 23 separate cases on November 14, against total 83 accused on the allegations related to Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation.

"Investigation is still on and teams are deployed at all the 76 places," said a senior CBI officer.

The raids are being carried out in Andhra Pradesh , Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 13:05 [IST]