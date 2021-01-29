YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI raids 40 godowns in Punjab

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation has raided 40 godowns in Punjab and has seized samples of rice and wheat stocks, reports said.

    The CBI's search operation began last night and the same is being carried out with the help of paramilitary forces.

    CBI rads 40 godowns in Punjab

    The godowns that were searched belongs to the Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation, Punjab Warehousing and a few belonging to the Food Corporation of India. The CBI seized wheat and rice that procured in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

    The raids come at a time when the farmers and government are locked in a face off over the new farm laws. The farmers are mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X