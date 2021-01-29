CBI raids 40 godowns in Punjab

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation has raided 40 godowns in Punjab and has seized samples of rice and wheat stocks, reports said.

The CBI's search operation began last night and the same is being carried out with the help of paramilitary forces.

The godowns that were searched belongs to the Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation, Punjab Warehousing and a few belonging to the Food Corporation of India. The CBI seized wheat and rice that procured in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The raids come at a time when the farmers and government are locked in a face off over the new farm laws. The farmers are mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.