    CBI, ED chiefs' tenures extended up to 5 years

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 14: In a major step, the Government of India has brought an ordinance to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Directors up to 5 years. Currently, the chiefs of the central agencies have a two-year tenure.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the ordinance extending probe agency chief's tenure. Narendra Modi government is likely to table a law in the Parliament to replace the same.

    ""Provided that the period for which the Director of Enforcement holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under clause(a) and for the reason to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time," the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 said.

    "Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment," the ordinance said.

