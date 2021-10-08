YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI court convicts Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim for disciple's murder

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panchkula, Oct 08: CBI court in Panchkula convicts Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmit Ram Rahim for the murder of his disciple. Gurmit already serving the sentence for rape. Quantum of sentence to be pronounced on October 12.

    CBI court convicts Gurmit Ram Rahim for disciples murder

    The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Haryana's Panchkula also convicted four others in the case and said that the quantum of sentence will be pronounced on October 12, i.e. next Tuesday.

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim is already serving a prison sentence for a rape case he was convicted of in August 2017.

    Read more about:

    gurmit ram rahim singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X