CBI court convicts Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim for disciple's murder

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panchkula, Oct 08: CBI court in Panchkula convicts Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmit Ram Rahim for the murder of his disciple. Gurmit already serving the sentence for rape. Quantum of sentence to be pronounced on October 12.

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Haryana's Panchkula also convicted four others in the case and said that the quantum of sentence will be pronounced on October 12, i.e. next Tuesday.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is already serving a prison sentence for a rape case he was convicted of in August 2017.