CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise scam case

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday has arrested one Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing & implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

Boinpally, who is registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as a Director in Indian Companies, will be produced before the court.

Boinpally who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in Southern India was called for questioning on Sunday. It is the second arrest in the excise scam case after businessman and AAP leader Vijay Nair.

Currently, Boinpally serves as a director in 9 Companies in India. The companies he is associated with are from various industries such as real estate activities, other mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing (chemicals and chemical products), other service activities, computer related services etc.

Nair, Sisodia and 13 others have been named in the FIR which was lodged after Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 9:43 [IST]