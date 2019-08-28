CBFC gives U certification to Srijit's ‘Gumnaami' to release, Subramanian Swamy tweets

Kolkata, Aug 28: After facing huge controversy finally the Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji got the green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the release of his upcoming film 'Gumnaami' on Wednesday. The film that deals with the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

CBFC today has passed 'Gumnaami' for release with a clean U certificate with zero cuts.

The National Award-winning filmmaker has shared a post on his social media pages and shared this news.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), representing the Government of India and the only body authorized by the Constitution to pass a judgement on a film before its theatrical release, passes 'Gumnaami' for... https://t.co/9zncsH2a2u — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) August 28, 2019

On his Facebook page, Srijit wrote " The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), representing the Government of India and the only body authorized by the Constitution to pass a judgement on a film before its theatrical release, passes 'Gumnaami' for release with a clean U certificate with absolutely no cuts. It also maintains that the film deals with the theories debated at the Mukherjee Commission Hearings and is objective, balanced, non-distortive and non-judgemental in its approach. It also maintains the title Gumnaami meaning unknown, (and not Gumnaami Baba) applies equally to the mystery surrounding all three theories and need not be changed. Jai hind."

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also took on to twitter and stated, "Gumnami Baba as Netaji keeps popping up. It was a plot to engineered by Nehru with the help of his IB Chief Malik, to hide the fact that Nehru, Attlee and Stalin together conspired to kill Bose when he arrived in Soviet Union in August 24th 1945 or thereabouts to seek refuge."

Gumnami Baba as Netaji keeps popping up. It was a plot to engineered by Nehru with the help of his IB Chief Malik, to hide the fact that Nehru, Attlee and Stalin together conspired to kill Bose when he arrived in Soviet Union in August 24th 1945 or thereabouts to seek refuge. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 28, 2019

Earlier, after being criticized by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose over his film 'Gumnaami', Srijit said he will make the movie even if he is sent to jail.

Srijit's 'Gumnaami', the movie deals with a man who led the life of a reclusive Hindu saint in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh in the 1970s or 80s and was often rumoured to be Netaji himself in disguise, apparently, he came to be known as Gumnami Baba. Those who met him claimed he was none other than Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose reported death in a plane crash in 1945 is a mystery itself.

Finally, the movie 'Gumnami' will hit the theatre soon.