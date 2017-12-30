CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi lists the 5 changes made to Padmavati

While some reports were doing the rounds that the CBFC has demanded 26 cuts in the film Padmavati, the censor board's chief, Prasoon Joshi cleared the air, saying that there is no truth to this.

Joshi clarified that they have only advised five modifications, including the title change, but "no cuts".

The modifications suggested are as follows:

The title is to be changed from Padmavati; the discussed change is to "Padmavat" as the filmmakers have attributed their material/creative source to the fictional poem Padmavat and not history.

To change the disclaimer clearly to one that does not claim historical accuracy.

It also asked to make relevant changes in the song 'Ghoomar' to befit the character portrayed.

To modify the incorrect/misleading reference to historical places.

The board has also suggested modifications in disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of "Sati".

Joshi added that the producers and the director of the film are "completely in agreement" with the proposed modifications.

The board had a meeting of their examining committee on December 28 and decided to give the film a "UA certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film's title on the basis the attributed material/creative source".

Bhansali, who appeared before a parliamentary panel, had said his lavishly-mounted Rs 150 crore period drama, featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat" by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

"This was an unprecedented and tough situation. I am glad that following a balanced approach we resolved the task at hand in a pragmatic and positive manner," Joshi said on CBFC's decision to give the film a UA certificate.

The certificate as per the procedure will be issued once the required modifications are carried out and final material is submitted. Reacting to the development, founder-patron of Rajput Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi said a lot of clarifications are yet to come on the issues and it will be too early to comment. He, however, said his stand is "very clear, which is known to everyone".

The film got stuck in controversy after various Rajput groups alleged that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director. Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed. As protests spread across various states, the film's December 1 release was deferred as it didn't have censor clearance.

