CBDT extends deadline for filing TDS for non-salary transactions till Nov 30

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 27: The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday extended the deadline for filing quarterly TDS statement in Form 26Q for the June quarter by a month till November 30.

Form 26Q is used for quarterly filing of TDS returns on payments other than salary.

''Considering the difficulties in filing of TDS statement in the revised and updated Form 26Q, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date of filing of Form 26Q for the second quarter of financial year 2022-23 from 31st October, 2022 to 30th November, 2022,'' CBDT said in a statement.

The form captures details of total amount paid and tax deducted on such payments during the quarter. It would include payments on account of interest on securities, dividend, winnings from lotteries and crossword puzzles, rent, interest other than interest on securities, fees for professional or technical services.

TDS on non-salary income reduced by 25%; ITR filing deadline extended till November 30

AMRG & Associates Director (Corporate & International Tax) Om Rajpurohit said taxpayers have been experiencing a number of technical issues recently, including challan mismatches, challan verification failures and auto adjustments of challans, which made it impossible to file a TDS return on Form 26Q.

''CBDT has acknowledged it, extending the deadline by one month and giving tax deducters a much-needed reprieve. However, no such exemption is offered for TDS returns that apply to transactions involving salaries (Form 24Q) and non-residents,'' Rajpurohit added.

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 19:18 [IST]