Caught on camera: Chennai man slaps policeman in full public view

Chennai youth slaps cop after being stopped for triple riding, Watch video | Oneindia News

A shocking video of a college student slapping a Chennai policeman has now gone viral. The student, identified as Manikandan, is seen assaulting the policeman in full public view after being stopped for traffic violation.

The video dated December 24 is from Jafferkhanpet in Chennai. The video shows the student abusing the policeman first and then going on to assault him. Constable Mageswaran was manning the traffic at Pari Nagar-Karikalan Nagar junction last week when he stopped three men on a bike for helmetless riding and triple riding offences. The trio refused to stop and sped away only to fall over a pothole nearby. Enraged, one of the pillion riders, Manikandan, walked up to the constable to pick a fight. During the fight, he slapped the policeman in full public view.

A case has been registered against the rogue youngster and he has been sent to judicial custody.

OneIndia News