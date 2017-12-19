Caught on camera: BJP worker slaps teacher in school

Shocking CCTV footage of a BJP worker slapping a school teacher is doing the rounds in Bengaluru. The video shows the man slapping the lady twice and throwing things at her. The assault is said to have taken place inside the school premises owned by the lady.

The accused, identified as Ramakrishnappa, is seen barging into the teacher- Asha's- office and flinging things at her before going ahead and slapping her twice. The accused is said to have assaulted the teacher over money he had lent for interest. The entire act was caught on CCTV installed inside the room.

Asha is said to have taken Rs 70,000 on loan from the accused's son who is a BJP Yuva Morcha member. She had failed to pay interest this month prompting the accused to assault her.

"No arrests have been made so far. A complaint has been taken up and we are in the process of arresting the accused," Amit Singh SP Rural Bangalore said.

Oneindia news