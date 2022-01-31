Caught on camera: Bengaluru traffic police ASI R Narayana suspended for kicking differently-abled woman

Mid-Air collision of two IndiGo flights averted at Bengaluru airport; DGCA to probe, take strict action

Bengaluru, Jan 31: A Traffic Police Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) R Narayan Karnataka's capital city of Bengaluru was suspended on 29th Jan after he was seen kicking a woman; enquiry on.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in which R Narayana attached to the Halasuru Gate traffic police station was seen thrashing a differently-abled woman after she pelted stones on him while towing vehicles.

The incident took place near the Mysugar building on JC Road and the woman has been identified as Manjula.

#Bengaluru ; A differently abled woman objecting to her vehicle being towed by cops and got assaulted.



Cops allege she had thrown stone injuring R Narayana,Assistant Sub Inspector of Gate traffic police,narrowly missing injuring his eye.Cop lost his cool & thrashed the woman. pic.twitter.com/kSvyM4FtHS — Hate watch Karnataka (@Hatewatchkarnat) January 29, 2022

The traffic police in a statement,''he had attacked her after she tried to hit him with a stone when her car, parked in a no-parking zone, was towed. Woman sent to Police custody.''

The traffic cop was reportedly towing vehicles parked in no parking zones. The victim's vehicle was also lifted that led to the verbal argument. The horrific video surfaced on Saturday evening.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will not tolerate any high-handed behaviour from officials.