    Caught on camera: Bengaluru traffic police ASI R Narayana suspended for kicking differently-abled woman

    Bengaluru, Jan 31: A Traffic Police Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) R Narayan Karnataka's capital city of Bengaluru was suspended on 29th Jan after he was seen kicking a woman; enquiry on.

    The video of the incident went viral on social media in which R Narayana attached to the Halasuru Gate traffic police station was seen thrashing a differently-abled woman after she pelted stones on him while towing vehicles.

    The incident took place near the Mysugar building on JC Road and the woman has been identified as Manjula.

    The traffic police in a statement,''he had attacked her after she tried to hit him with a stone when her car, parked in a no-parking zone, was towed. Woman sent to Police custody.''

    The traffic cop was reportedly towing vehicles parked in no parking zones. The victim's vehicle was also lifted that led to the verbal argument. The horrific video surfaced on Saturday evening.

    Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will not tolerate any high-handed behaviour from officials.

