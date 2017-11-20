Caught on cam: TRS youth wing leader thrashes wife, arrested

Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader THRASHES wife, Caught on Camera; Watch here | Oneindia News

A Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader has been caught on camera assaulting his wife over marital discord. The leader identified as Srinivas Reddy has been arrested for attempt to murder and criminal intimidation after the wife's family filed a complaint against him.

Reddy, a youth leader of the TRS, the ruling party in Telangana, was filmed thrashing his wife by her relatives when she questioned him over marrying another woman. The video shows Reddy abusing his wife in unparliamentary language and going on to physically assault her. Reddy is then seen assaulting a relative of his first wife who was filming the assault.

The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday when the TRS leader's first wife along with her family protested outside his house over him marrying another woman. His first wife alleged that he had remarried without divorce and demanded justice. An irked Srinivas Reddy is seen in the video pulling his wife's hair and assaulting her even as his second wife tries to stop him.

Following the assault, the TRS leader's wife filed a police complaint. Srinivas was booked under IPC sections 307, 290, 506 r/w 34 and arrested by the Medipally police. The TRS leader is said to have married his first wife four years ago and also has a child with her. His wife has previously filed a case against him in July accusing him and his parents of dowry harassment.

OneIndia News