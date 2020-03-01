Caught on cam, Telangana cops performing snake dance after consuming liquor in Hyderabad

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, March 1: A video has gone viral on various social media platform which shows six policemen of Hyderabad Police performing snake dance after allegedly consuming beer at an open area.

The incident took place around 10 days ago, but the video went viral only on Saturday.

It is reported that all the six policemen of Kothur police station have been issued order for their misconduct by the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

One ASI and five constables were transferred later.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has directed ACP to inquire and submit a report.

The policemen have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Balaswamy, constables Ashok Reddy, Amarnath, Chandra Mohan, Venkatesh Goud, Rama Krishna Reddy. According to a report, these six policemen were not on duty and went to attend a wedding of a constable.

The video shows two policemen consuming liquor and dancing, while others joined in later.

Similar video of Shadnagar inspector Sreedhar Kumar had surfaced in which the cop was seen dancing to the very famous 'Nagin' film tune. Taking a serious note of this gross misconduct, Cyberabad commissioner Sajjanar immediately attached the Inspector to police headquarters for his alleged negligence and misconduct.