CAT 2017 result date: Likely to be declared on Jan 5

The CAT 2017 results will be declared soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

The tentative date for the results as of now is January 5. All candidates are advised to note that the selection in IIM is not only on the basis of CAT score. Depending on the admission policies, all IIMs would give a certain weight to the CAT 2017 percentile. Apart from that, the IIMs have also given weights to class 10th and 12th marks, graduation percentage. Some IIMs are also giving additional points to female candidates.

OneIndia News