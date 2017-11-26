CAT 2017: Over 2.3 lakh candidates appear for entrance test today

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM) Lucknow will conduct the CAT 2017 on November 26. A total of 2,31,067 candidates will be appearing for the exam. This year the exam will be held in two sessions.

Candidates can't switch to another section while solving a particular section. Some of the questions may not be MCQs, according to reports.

CAT 2017 will be held across 140 cities and candidates will have the option of selecting four, in order of preference.

This year the number of transgender candidates also increased to 31 from 22 last year, said Prof Dwivedi. The number of physically challenged applicants is 910 against last year's 921.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) followed by Personal Interviews (PI) round. All the selected candidates will get admission in around 20 IIM institutes established in various parts of the nation.

The IIMs have also released a set of instructions which include not wearing footwear to the centre and abstaining from clunky metal jewellery.

OneIndia News