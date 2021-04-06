YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cast your votes, India is counting on you: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: With polling taking place for assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to cast their vote, saying "India is counting on you".

    rahul gandhi

    Polling is taking place for 31 seats in the third of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections, while 40 seats are at stake in the final and third phase of the assembly elections in Assam.

    West Bengal elections 2021: 205 candidates to fight out at 31 seats in third phaseWest Bengal elections 2021: 205 candidates to fight out at 31 seats in third phase

    Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are voting on Tuesday in single-phase assembly elections. "Do cast your votes today- India is counting on you," Gandhi tweeted.

    In a tweet, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "As polling begins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I request my sisters and brothers to go out and vote in large numbers and ensure a strong, progressive and prosperous future for themselves."

    In a Facebook post, she also urged people in Assam to vote in large numbers and strengthen the democratic process. "Brothers and sisters in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, it is time to exercise your democratic right, Go Vote! for peace and progress," the Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress rahul gandhi assembly elections

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X