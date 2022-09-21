Cases of heart attacks at gym on the rise; Know the dos and don'ts of exercising

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 21: There has been a spurt of cases of heart attacks while exercising at gyms. One such case is that of ace comedian Raju Shrivastav who suffered a heart attack at a gym in the capital and after a battle between life and death for 48 days, he passed away on Wednesday.

The recent deaths due to exercising have led to various discussions and there is palpable fear about exercising and if intense workouts can actually increase the risk of a heart attack.

While talking to the Indian Express, Professor K Srinath Reddy, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and pesident of the public health Foundation of India (PHFI), said that sudden cardiac arrest during exercise or heavy physical activity mostly happens because of existing blockages, diagnosed or undiagnosed, in the heart.

It is to be noted that blockages in the heart are a result of cells and cholesterol particles breaking through the barrier of endothelial cells and infiltrating the lining of the artery. That leads to the formation of a bump called plaque in the artery.

Prof Reddy also added that too much physical strain can cause "plaque rupture or trigger electrical disturbances in the heart" that further lead to cardiac arrest.

If you have problems with your heart but you like to hit the gym, keep these things in mind to avert the risk of a heart attack:

If you do hard exercises in the gym, take a nutrient-rich diet as per the need of the body. Avoid having too much oily and junk food.

Breathing exercises can control your blood flow. Also, don't forget to relax your body during intense workouts.

If not feeling well, avoid going to the gym for a few days. Going to the gym during such days could be risky.

Don't do very strenuous exercises and try not to overstretch yourself either. Do exercises as much as your body allows. Remember everyone has different levels of stamina and no two bodies are alike. So do what your body takes well.

